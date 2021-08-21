Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 15,935 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,071,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $694,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

