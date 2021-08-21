Key Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

