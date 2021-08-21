Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 98,519 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,519 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.89% of Sutro Biopharma worth $33,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

