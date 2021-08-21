Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 832 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

