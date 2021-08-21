Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $357.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

