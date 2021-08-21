Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $22.76 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $43.79 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.93, a PEG ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.