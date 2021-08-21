Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,959 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

