ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $392.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

