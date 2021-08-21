Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 44,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

