Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 9,478 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $39,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $215.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.