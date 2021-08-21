Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.25% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $52,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,047 shares of company stock worth $1,420,738. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

