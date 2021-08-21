Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 5,636 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $45,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

