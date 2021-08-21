Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $348.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.50. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,380,851. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

