Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $130,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $54,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $231.67 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

