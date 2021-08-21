Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

