McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) CFO Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger Buys 10,000 Shares

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) CFO Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Anna Man-Yue Ladd-Kruger bought 20,000 shares of McEwen Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $454.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.18.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

