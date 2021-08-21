The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Director Acquires $17,458.53 in Stock

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Director Holger Hatje acquired 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $17,458.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.