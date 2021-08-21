Milton C. Ault III Purchases 4,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $13,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALZN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.