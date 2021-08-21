Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00370021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

