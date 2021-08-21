Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTX opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

