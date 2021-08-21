Short Interest in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Decreases By 13.9%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,864 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.