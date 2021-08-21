Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by 74.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Autoliv stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

