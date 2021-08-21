Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $428,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 136,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,252.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

