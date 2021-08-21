Short Interest in Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Drops By 14.1%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.

Shares of Gazit Globe stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.22. Gazit Globe has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3713 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

