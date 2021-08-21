Dvision Network (DVI) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $75.29 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.92 or 0.00837869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.