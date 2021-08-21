Kuai Token Tops One Day Volume of $34.47 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $34.47 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.92 or 0.00837869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,731 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

