Pyrk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,668.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $64,605.27 and $4,668.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004831 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.