Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 265 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 998.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.