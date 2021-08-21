Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 577 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,774,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $416.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

