Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 217 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after buying an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

SYK opened at $265.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

