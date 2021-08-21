GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Up 5.6% After Insider Buying Activity

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 12,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,055,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Specifically, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $640.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GAN by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 2,688.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,566 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

