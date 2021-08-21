Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.96 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $63.93 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

