Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,615 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

