Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $38,652.88 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $348,100.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

