Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.10. FOX reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

