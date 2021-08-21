Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James K. Pool III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.33. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 21.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Middleby by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Middleby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

