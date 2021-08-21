Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 12,329 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $55,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

