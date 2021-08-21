Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.81 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

