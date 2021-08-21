West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $23,958,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST opened at $449.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.46. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $450.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

