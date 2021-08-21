AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

AZO opened at $1,640.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,559.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

