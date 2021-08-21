Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

