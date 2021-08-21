Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 840 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

