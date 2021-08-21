Netwealth Group Limited (NWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Netwealth Group Company Profile

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. It also provides investment wrap products for self-managed super fund (SMSF) or high net-worth clients; investment options, such as listed securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and others; insurance products; forms and documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

