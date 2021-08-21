Belden Inc. (BDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE BDC opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68.
Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Belden Company Profile
Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.
