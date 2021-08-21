Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

NYSE:M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

