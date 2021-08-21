Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,880,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,425,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 165,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 128,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

