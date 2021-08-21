Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

