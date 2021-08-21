Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

LDSVF has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $11,100.00 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,865.95 and a 52-week high of $11,561.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10,442.34.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.