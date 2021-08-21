National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $122,400. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

