Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expands By 15.3%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 936,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AVNT opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19. Avient has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 198,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 602.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

